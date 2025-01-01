What Is Slack?

Across the globe, Slack is making enterprise work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive. What started as a humble chat tool in 2013 has since evolved into a sophisticated work operating system embraced by more than 200,000 organisations in every industry.
This e-book provides an in-depth look at how Slack helps growth functions in an enterprise organisation – sales, marketing, IT, service and finance – collaborate more efficiently. From improving sales win rates to streamlining mergers and acquisitions, Slack is transforming how work gets done.
Download this e-book to learn:
- How Slack integrates with enterprise applications to reduce context switching and boost productivity
- How Slack’s AI capabilities and no-code automation saves time and money
- Real-world examples of how leading companies use Slack to modernise mission-critical processes and achieve higher performance
