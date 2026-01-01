What Is Slack?

Across the globe, Slack is making enterprise work life simpler, more pleasant and more productive. What started as a humble chat tool in 2013 has since evolved into a sophisticated work operating system embraced by more than 200,000 organisations in every industry. 

This e-book provides an in-depth look at how Slack helps growth functions in an enterprise organisation – sales, marketing, IT, service and finance – collaborate more efficiently. From improving sales win rates to streamlining mergers and acquisitions, Slack is transforming how work gets done. 

Download this e-book to learn: 

  • How Slack integrates with enterprise applications to reduce context switching and boost productivity 
  • How Slack’s AI capabilities and no-code automation saves time and money
  • Real-world examples of how leading companies use Slack to modernise mission-critical processes and achieve higher performance

