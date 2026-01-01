AnyMind accelerates cross-border collaboration with Slack

Transitioning a global team from Meta’s Workplace to Slack

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS (Business-Process-as-a-Service) company, provides integrated solutions across the entire business supply chain — from manufacturing and digital commerce to logistics, marketing, data & AI utilisation, and content monetisation.

With over 1,800 full-time employees across 15 markets in APAC, India, and the Middle East, AnyMind faced a common challenge: unifying its operations and connecting teams across borders.

Initially, it used Meta’s Workplace for internal communications, alongside a mix of apps for client and partner communication. However, as the shutdown of Workplace approached, the need for a more scalable and robust solution became clear.

In July 2023, AnyMind moved from Workplace to Slack, bringing its global team onto one platform.

“Even though we’re working across different markets, teams, cultures, and primary languages, Slack has helped us achieve a level of standardisation that has made collaboration more efficient,” says Azahar Zainuddin, Senior Product Manager at AnyMind Group.

Speeding up cross-market collaboration

With teams spread across multiple time zones and countries, AnyMind needed a better way to connect its workforce. Its previous tool, Workplace, was underutilised — only about 10% of employees used its page feature, with most relying solely on its chat function.

In markets like India, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, teams previously used a mix of apps — WhatsApp, Line, and Zalo — to stay connected. “Without Slack, we’d be juggling ten different apps just to communicate internally and externally,” says Chris Lu, Chief of Staff and Head of Communications at AnyMind Group.

“Moving from Workplace to Slack replaced the need for multiple apps and brought work into one place, leading to 3x faster team response times,” says Lu.

With Slack’s integration of tools like Google Calendar, the team has streamlined workflows to stay on top of meetings and notifications. Slack huddles have also improved collaboration, making it fast and easy to spontaneously check in.

“We’re a big fan of huddles. It’s so easy to see if team members are free for a brief chat,” says Zainuddin.

Accessing information is faster with Slack

Before Slack, finding and sharing information across the company could be a tedious process. On Workplace, employees would create multiple pages, but these were often lost, leading to confusion.

Now, Slack provides a more structured and user-friendly system, so teams can quickly access the information they need.

“Slack helps us work across teams, including tech, business, and operations. It’s centralised all our communications into one space,” says Lu. Features like Slack search, channels, and Canvas mean that “information is more easily digestible and searchable.”

With Slack Canvas, for instance, AnyMind’s software help request channels now live in Slack. Teams can centralise essential documents such as help guides, FAQs, and project updates for each business unit.

Additionally, Slack’s navigation bar gives employees the flexibility to organise their workspaces and categories in a way that suits their workflow, making it faster and easier to locate important information.

“The navigation bar allows the team to customise how they organise their work, “ Lu explains.

AnyMind speeds up global collaboration by moving from Workplace to Slack 🛠️ Slack integrations streamline workflows at AnyMind by giving teams access to all their essential tools in one place.

📄 Slack Canvas centralises knowledge-sharing, making it easier for teams to search for and access important documents, like help guides and FAQs.

🔗 Slack Connect consolidates external communications with clients and partners, speeding up collaboration and reducing the need for multiple apps.

📞Slack Huddles allow for quick, unscheduled video check-ins across time zones, encouraging more flexible team collaboration.

Centralising external communications with Slack Connect

Consolidating communications with enterprise clients and partners was a significant challenge for AnyMind. Before Slack, teams had to toggle between various platforms like email, WhatsApp, or regional messaging apps to engage with clients, making it difficult to maintain clear and organised communication.

With Slack Connect, AnyMind brought all external communication onto one platform, replacing the need for multiple apps and speeding up interactions.

“We develop a lot of customised system integrations for various enterprise clients, and external Slack channels make it much faster to get messages across or resolve issues than using email,” says Zainuddin.

By centralising communications, AnyMind has not only made collaboration smoother but also made sure that critical information gets where it needs to be — faster and more reliably than ever before.