The Excellence in Automation Award winner: Veepee

This award goes to the organization that saves its employees time and frustration, and facilitates better workflows, by automating tasks both big and small in Slack.

A privately held French company valued at over $1 billion, online retailer Veepee is receiving the Automation Award for its use of Slack automation to provide a better flash sale experience to 72 million members and 7,000 brand partners in 13 countries.

Veepee offers everything from clothes and home appliances to toys, wine, travel and entertainment at up to 80% off—for just three to five days at a time. This rapidly expiring window means the company needs to move even faster internally. To do this, Veepee and its tech community, vpTech, used Slack channels, bots, and both custom and out-of-the-box integrations to build a best-in-class incident management system that has decreased incidents by 67%.

Slack has also allowed Veepee’s HR team to get a better vision of their employees’ engagement, sending surveys through the Officevibe Slack integration to increase response rates by 54%. With a better understanding of its workforce, Veepee can adjust accordingly and empower its teams to deliver a better product to members.

To seamlessly accept electronic payments from customers, Veepee works with external payment service providers in Slack Connect, replacing email with a secure and productive way to communicate and strengthen relationships—and, ultimately, give both members and brand partners a better experience.