The Excellence in Automation Award winner: Veepee

“Since Slack Connect has been released, we are sharing Slack with 40 partners. It really became a day to day habit to communicate with other companies through Slack.”

VeepeeHead of IT OperationsAntoine Millet

This award goes to the organization that saves its employees time and frustration, and facilitates better workflows, by automating tasks both big and small in Slack.

A privately held French company valued at over $1 billion, online retailer Veepee is receiving the Automation Award for its use of Slack automation to provide a better flash sale experience to 72 million members and 7,000 brand partners in 13 countries.

Veepee offers everything from clothes and home appliances to toys, wine, travel and entertainment at up to 80% off—for just three to five days at a time. This rapidly expiring window means the company needs to move even faster internally. To do this, Veepee and its tech community, vpTech, used Slack channels, bots, and both custom and out-of-the-box integrations to build a best-in-class incident management system that has decreased incidents by 67%.

Slack has also allowed Veepee’s HR team to get a better vision of their employees’ engagement, sending surveys through the Officevibe Slack integration to increase response rates by 54%. With a better understanding of its workforce, Veepee can adjust accordingly and empower its teams to deliver a better product to members.

To seamlessly accept electronic payments from customers, Veepee works with external payment service providers in Slack Connect, replacing email with a secure and productive way to communicate and strengthen relationships—and, ultimately, give both members and brand partners a better experience.

カスタマーサマリー

業界

小売

会社の規模

エンタープライズ

部署

エンジニアリング

ほかの事例

Vercel は仕事用のエージェント対応 OS として Slack を活用し、AI ネイティブの未来を構築

なぜJDDはSlackを選んだのか？ 金融の未来を拓く「オープンな組織文化」の作り方

AI の限界を押し広げるために、Writer は Slack を使って革新的なスピードで前進

Slack AI がチャンネルの概要把握のコストを9分の1に削減し、情報の認知能力を拡張

Vercel は仕事用のエージェント対応 OS として Slack を活用し、AI ネイティブの未来を構築

なぜJDDはSlackを選んだのか？ 金融の未来を拓く「オープンな組織文化」の作り方

AI の限界を押し広げるために、Writer は Slack を使って革新的なスピードで前進

Slack AI がチャンネルの概要把握のコストを9分の1に削減し、情報の認知能力を拡張