3 ways Rochester Electronics sparks sales productivity with Slack

This webinar is best for:

In today’s business environment, staying ahead of the competition and driving revenue growth means empowering sales teams to operate like well-oiled machines, with real-time, actionable insights at their fingertips. But sales teams often get bogged down by siloed tools and conversations, tedious administrative work, and inefficient processes that create complexity and limit visibility, ultimately affecting their performance.

Join us for an exciting webinar to discover how global supplier Rochester Electronics, the world’s largest source of semiconductors, is overcoming these challenges. Learn how it is unifying its tools, energizing and automating operations, and improving deal collaboration and visibility with the latest innovations from Slack and Sales Cloud.

Things you’ll learn: Streamline sales operations with easy, no-code workflows in Slack

Increase Salesforce adoption by simplifying CRM data management, right from your mobile device

Drive action and improve visibility with real-time Sales Cloud insights and notifications in Slack

Harness AI in the flow of work to help teams get support quickly

Featured speakers: