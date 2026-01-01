3 ways Rochester Electronics sparks sales productivity with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 영업 전문가
In today’s business environment, staying ahead of the competition and driving revenue growth means empowering sales teams to operate like well-oiled machines, with real-time, actionable insights at their fingertips. But sales teams often get bogged down by siloed tools and conversations, tedious administrative work, and inefficient processes that create complexity and limit visibility, ultimately affecting their performance.
Join us for an exciting webinar to discover how global supplier Rochester Electronics, the world’s largest source of semiconductors, is overcoming these challenges. Learn how it is unifying its tools, energizing and automating operations, and improving deal collaboration and visibility with the latest innovations from Slack and Sales Cloud.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.