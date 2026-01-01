Back to basics: Getting started on Slack for sales teams

This webinar is best for:

New to Slack? We’ll show you how to cut down on administrative tasks and hit revenue targets. Our Solutions Engineers will demo five ways that will help you set up the foundation for a successful, efficient sales team. You’ll leave feeling confident on the basics of how our productivity platform can help you save time so you can focus on selling.

