hands typing on a computer showing the Slack app representing using Slack
Webinar

Back to basics: Getting started on Slack for sales teams

Close more deals faster by tapping into your full sales productivity potential

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Sales professionals

New to Slack? We’ll show you how to cut down on administrative tasks and hit revenue targets. Our Solutions Engineers will demo five ways that will help you set up the foundation for a successful, efficient sales team. You’ll leave feeling confident on the basics of how our productivity platform can help you save time so you can focus on selling.

