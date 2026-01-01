Different color chat boxes to show communicating digitally
Webinar

Embracing a digital-first approach to work

Learn how your organization can support workplace collaboration in a digital-first world

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

Over the past year, we’ve proved as a society that we can be effective, creative and productive working from anywhere. We must empower employees to work when and where it is best for them.

In this interactive webinar, we will walk you through the three principles that will guide you to being a digital-first company. We will also share tips for how organizations can encourage team collaboration and communication while not being in-person.

Featured speakers:

Christina MengPrincipal Digital Success Programs Manager, Slack
Dave MacneeSenior Relationship Manager, Future Forum

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events