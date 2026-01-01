Embracing a digital-first approach to work

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
Over the past year, we’ve proved as a society that we can be effective, creative and productive working from anywhere. We must empower employees to work when and where it is best for them.
In this interactive webinar, we will walk you through the three principles that will guide you to being a digital-first company. We will also share tips for how organizations can encourage team collaboration and communication while not being in-person.
專題講者：
SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
Future ForumSenior Relationship ManagerDave Macnee
