Embracing a digital-first approach to work

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 모든 사용자
Over the past year, we’ve proved as a society that we can be effective, creative and productive working from anywhere. We must empower employees to work when and where it is best for them.
In this interactive webinar, we will walk you through the three principles that will guide you to being a digital-first company. We will also share tips for how organizations can encourage team collaboration and communication while not being in-person.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.