Embracing a digital-first approach to work

Learn how your organization can support workplace collaboration in a digital-first world

Over the past year, we’ve proved as a society that we can be effective, creative and productive working from anywhere. We must empower employees to work when and where it is best for them.

In this interactive webinar, we will walk you through the three principles that will guide you to being a digital-first company. We will also share tips for how organizations can encourage team collaboration and communication while not being in-person.

SlackPrincipal Digital Success Programs ManagerChristina Meng
Future ForumSenior Relationship ManagerDave Macnee

