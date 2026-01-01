sfdc-integration-header-webinar
How Salesforce uses Slack to focus on selling

Win back time to close more deals

Salesforce and Slack are teaming up to make the Digital HQ for Sales an even bigger reality. With the power of Sales Cloud and Slack working together, teams can get more done together to make deals flow. Slack gives teams a space to efficiently work together, and, now, with the Sales Cloud for Slack app (GA Summer ‘22), teams can easily share and update Salesforce records to help strengthen selling conversations and forecast confidently.

Join us for this Salesforce on Salesforce story to learn how the Sales Cloud for Slack app is supercharging the Digital HQ for Salesforce sellers.

Featured speakers:

Venk ChandranSenior Director, Product Management, Salesforce
Jenny TranSr. Director, Product Management (Sales Productivity & AI), Salesforce
Lissa SmithSenior Manager, Business Architecture, Salesforce
Dominique KemperStrategic Account Manager, Salesforce
Adrienne McCroryProduct Marketing Manager, Salesforce
Jeremy HemsworthDirector, Solutions Marketing, Slack

