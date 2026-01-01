How Salesforce uses Slack to focus on selling

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 営業担当者
Salesforce and Slack are teaming up to make the Digital HQ for Sales an even bigger reality. With the power of Sales Cloud and Slack working together, teams can get more done together to make deals flow. Slack gives teams a space to efficiently work together, and, now, with the Sales Cloud for Slack app (GA Summer ‘22), teams can easily share and update Salesforce records to help strengthen selling conversations and forecast confidently.
Join us for this Salesforce on Salesforce story to learn how the Sales Cloud for Slack app is supercharging the Digital HQ for Salesforce sellers.
注目のスピーカー :
