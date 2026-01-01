How to Build AI Agents for Slack with Agentforce

This webinar is best for:

Ready to bring agentic AI into the flow of work? In this webinar, we’ll show you how to build and launch powerful Slack agents using Agentforce. You’ll learn how to get started quickly with agent templates, customize agent capabilities with Slack Actions, and connect your agents to the data and tools your teams use every day.

We’ll also share what we’ve learned as Customer Zero at Salesforce—including a behind-the-scenes look at how our Sales Agent was built and rolled out internally. Whether you’re designing your first agent or looking to scale across departments, this session will give you actionable guidance and real examples to help you build smarter, faster.

Things you’ll learn: How to launch Slack agents quickly using Agentforce Templates

Ways to customize workflows using Slack Actions

Internal rollout tips from Salesforce’s own Agentforce deployment

