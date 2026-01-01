Webinar

How to Build AI Agents for Slack with Agentforce

Ready to bring agentic AI into the flow of work? In this webinar, we’ll show you how to build and launch powerful Slack agents using Agentforce. You’ll learn how to get started quickly with agent templates, customize agent capabilities with Slack Actions, and connect your agents to the data and tools your teams use every day.

We’ll also share what we’ve learned as Customer Zero at Salesforce—including a behind-the-scenes look at how our Sales Agent was built and rolled out internally. Whether you’re designing your first agent or looking to scale across departments, this session will give you actionable guidance and real examples to help you build smarter, faster.

SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
SlackSenior Technical Product Marketing ManagerLauren Nielsen
SalesforceSr. Director, Product Management (Sales Productivity & AI)Jenny Tran
SalesforceDirector, Product ManagementMelissa Chan

