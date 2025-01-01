Webinar

How to Build AI Agents for Slack with Agentforce

Learn how to launch agents fast with templates, customize workflows with actions, and apply real-world best practices from Salesforce.

查看网络会议
45 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Business decision makers

Ready to bring agentic AI into the flow of work? In this webinar, we’ll show you how to build and launch powerful Slack agents using Agentforce. You’ll learn how to get started quickly with agent templates, customize agent capabilities with Slack Actions, and connect your agents to the data and tools your teams use every day.

We’ll also share what we’ve learned as Customer Zero at Salesforce—including a behind-the-scenes look at how our Sales Agent was built and rolled out internally. Whether you’re designing your first agent or looking to scale across departments, this session will give you actionable guidance and real examples to help you build smarter, faster.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
SlackSenior Technical Product Marketing ManagerLauren Nielsen
SalesforceSr. Director, Product Management (Sales Productivity & AI)Jenny Tran
SalesforceDirector, Product ManagementMelissa Chan

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

Related Events