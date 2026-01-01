Improve service efficiency in the call center and field with Slack automation

Download this recording to hear how DirecTV is using Slack and Service Cloud to improve both the customer and employee experience with process automation, visibility across teams, and rapid dissemination of information from corporate to field techs.

As communications service providers aim to reduce service costs without sacrificing service quality, incorporating automation into processes grows increasingly important.

Was this webinar useful? Yes, thanks! Not really

Submit feedback

Nice one! Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it! Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.