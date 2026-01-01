A headset and phone with confetti popping up representing a customer service
Webinar

Improve service efficiency in the call center and field with Slack automation

DirecTV and Slack team up to share how they enhance experiences through streamlined processes and effective information sharing with Slack

60 分

    As communications service providers aim to reduce service costs without sacrificing service quality, incorporating automation into processes grows increasingly important.

    Download this recording to hear how DirecTV is using Slack and Service Cloud to improve both the customer and employee experience with process automation, visibility across teams, and rapid dissemination of information from corporate to field techs.

