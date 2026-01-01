Wooden balls on pedestals with pink rope going through hooks around it
Managing apps securely and at scale

Learn about Slack's latest app management features and how to use them to craft a robust strategy for managing app approvals

40 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Enterprise Grid

Apps help your teams streamline work, bringing their core tools right into Slack where they’re already working. As a Grid Owner or Admin, how do you balance giving employees the flexibility to use apps – while also maintaining control over how apps operate in your org?

In this webinar, you’ll learn about Slack’s latest app management features and how to use them to craft a robust strategy for managing app approvals. We’ll also share practical examples from Slack’s security team on how we approach app management here at Slack.

Featured speakers:

Vivienne PustellRisk and Compliance Engineer, Product Security, Slack
Salman SuhailGroup Product Manager, Slack

