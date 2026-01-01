Managing apps securely and at scale

Questo webinar è più adatto per:
- Enterprise Grid
Apps help your teams streamline work, bringing their core tools right into Slack where they’re already working. As a Grid Owner or Admin, how do you balance giving employees the flexibility to use apps – while also maintaining control over how apps operate in your org?
In this webinar, you’ll learn about Slack’s latest app management features and how to use them to craft a robust strategy for managing app approvals. We’ll also share practical examples from Slack’s security team on how we approach app management here at Slack.
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