Managing apps securely and at scale

本次网络会议最适合于：

Apps help your teams streamline work, bringing their core tools right into Slack where they’re already working. As a Grid Owner or Admin, how do you balance giving employees the flexibility to use apps – while also maintaining control over how apps operate in your org?

In this webinar, you’ll learn about Slack’s latest app management features and how to use them to craft a robust strategy for managing app approvals. We’ll also share practical examples from Slack’s security team on how we approach app management here at Slack.

你将学习到的内容： An overview of Slack's app management features, including.. Org-wide app approvals

Admin API's for app management

A new permissions model for apps

Upcoming features on the roadmap

演讲嘉宾：