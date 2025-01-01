Managing apps securely and at scale

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Enterprise Grid
Apps help your teams streamline work, bringing their core tools right into Slack where they’re already working. As a Grid Owner or Admin, how do you balance giving employees the flexibility to use apps – while also maintaining control over how apps operate in your org?
In this webinar, you’ll learn about Slack’s latest app management features and how to use them to craft a robust strategy for managing app approvals. We’ll also share practical examples from Slack’s security team on how we approach app management here at Slack.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackRisk and Compliance Engineer, Product SecurityVivienne Pustell
SlackGroup Product ManagerSalman Suhail
