Salesforce on Salesforce: How We Use Slack to Drive Sales Productivity

Sales organizations are struggling to meet targets, with constrained budgets and a reduced workforce. Sales productivity is transforming, and so are the strategies and tools today’s sales teams rely on.

Join us to hear how our Salesforce sales organization uses Slack to overcome productivity challenges, streamline work, and boost team selling to achieve real business results. We’ll discuss strategies and tools to help teams sell more effectively together — including new Salesforce channels, AI agents, and Slack Sales Elevate — and bring these solutions to life with a live demo. Our panel of experts will share best practices and key lessons for how we implemented and deployed Slack and its latest innovations across more than 20,000 sellers at Salesforce. By the end, you’ll come away knowing how to set your teams up for success.

Things you’ll learn: How Salesforce uses Slack to unify tools, speed up processes with Slack AI and automation, and fuel team selling in dedicated Salesforce channels

Best practices for implementing Slack across your sales organization

Practical strategies and tips to set your teams up for success

Featured speakers: