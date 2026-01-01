Slack for manufacturing: on the floor and in the field

Join us for a deep dive into Slack’s capabilities for manufacturers. We’ll explore how the productivity platform drives efficient process coordination across production, sales and services teams to eliminate wasted effort and free up employees to focus on delivery.

In addition to illustrating the value of Slack with real-life customer examples, we’ll detail how it enables frontline manufacturing workers to:

Coordinate shift management and work handoffs while boosting overall engagement

Connect with industrial, engineering and leadership teams to report, triage and remediate issues faster than before

Improve collaboration with production, sales and services teams to deliver value for customers

Things you’ll learn: How Slack helps disparate teams collaborate more efficiently

Why Slack increases the value of your existing Salesforce cloud investments

Real-world use cases from global manufacturing organizations

Featured speakers: