Gears representing software
Webinar

Slack for software factories

Top plays for government agencies and their partners looking to modernize software development for better public service delivery

45 min

    Government agencies are embracing the digital transformation of public service through software. To that end, many CIOs, CTOs and software engineers are exploring ways to establish “software factories” that can improve the speed, quality and agility of software development.

    This webinar will look at why so many government agencies and their partners rely on Slack as the productivity platform for software factories and how incorporating DevSecOps tools into a centralized, secure platform can help organizations better deliver digital services.

    Featured speakers:

    Kevin CarterHead of Public Sector Customer Success, Slack
    Lauren OliphantDirector, Public Sector Solutions Engineering, Slack
    Alan HohnDirector, External Outreach and Software Strategy, Lockheed Martin

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    Nice one!

    Thanks a lot for your feedback!

    Got it!

    Thanks for your feedback.

    Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

    Related Events