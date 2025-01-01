Gears representing software
Webinar

Slack for software factories

Top plays for government agencies and their partners looking to modernize software development for better public service delivery

45 分钟

    Government agencies are embracing the digital transformation of public service through software. To that end, many CIOs, CTOs and software engineers are exploring ways to establish “software factories” that can improve the speed, quality and agility of software development.

    This webinar will look at why so many government agencies and their partners rely on Slack as the productivity platform for software factories and how incorporating DevSecOps tools into a centralized, secure platform can help organizations better deliver digital services.

    演讲嘉宾：

    SlackHead of Public Sector Customer SuccessKevin Carter
    SlackDirector, Public Sector Solutions EngineeringLauren Oliphant
    Lockheed MartinDirector, External Outreach and Software StrategyAlan Hohn

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    太棒了！

    非常感谢你提供反馈！

    收到！

    感谢你提供反馈。

    糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

    Related Events