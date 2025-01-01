Slack for software factories

Government agencies are embracing the digital transformation of public service through software. To that end, many CIOs, CTOs and software engineers are exploring ways to establish “software factories” that can improve the speed, quality and agility of software development.
This webinar will look at why so many government agencies and their partners rely on Slack as the productivity platform for software factories and how incorporating DevSecOps tools into a centralized, secure platform can help organizations better deliver digital services.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackHead of Public Sector Customer SuccessKevin Carter
SlackDirector, Public Sector Solutions EngineeringLauren Oliphant
Lockheed MartinDirector, External Outreach and Software StrategyAlan Hohn
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！