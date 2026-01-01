Slack for software factories

Government agencies are embracing the digital transformation of public service through software. To that end, many CIOs, CTOs and software engineers are exploring ways to establish “software factories” that can improve the speed, quality and agility of software development.
This webinar will look at why so many government agencies and their partners rely on Slack as the productivity platform for software factories and how incorporating DevSecOps tools into a centralized, secure platform can help organizations better deliver digital services.
專題講者：
SlackHead of Public Sector Customer SuccessKevin Carter
SlackDirector, Public Sector Solutions EngineeringLauren Oliphant
Lockheed MartinDirector, External Outreach and Software StrategyAlan Hohn
