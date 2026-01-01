The future of work in Financial Services

This webinar is best for:
- Financial services professionals
Employees not only want flexibility around where they work, but also when they work. As companies in Financial Services are grappling with how to engage your team in the new way of working, Slack can provide the foundations to help your teams thrive in this time of uncertainty.
This webinar will take you through the foundations of how to move your team out of emails and meetings and collaborate together more effectively. We will cover how you can use basic, no coding workflows and automations in Slack to collaborate in a more efficient, agile way. These only take minutes to set up!
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.