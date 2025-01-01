The future of work in Financial Services

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Financial services professionals
Employees not only want flexibility around where they work, but also when they work. As companies in Financial Services are grappling with how to engage your team in the new way of working, Slack can provide the foundations to help your teams thrive in this time of uncertainty.
This webinar will take you through the foundations of how to move your team out of emails and meetings and collaborate together more effectively. We will cover how you can use basic, no coding workflows and automations in Slack to collaborate in a more efficient, agile way. These only take minutes to set up!
演讲嘉宾：
