The future of work in Financial Services

Employees not only want flexibility around where they work, but also when they work. As companies in Financial Services are grappling with how to engage your team in the new way of working, Slack can provide the foundations to help your teams thrive in this time of uncertainty.

This webinar will take you through the foundations of how to move your team out of emails and meetings and collaborate together more effectively. We will cover how you can use basic, no coding workflows and automations in Slack to collaborate in a more efficient, agile way. These only take minutes to set up!

학습 내용: Introduction to workflow builder and building your own automations in Slack (no coding required - anyone can do this in minutes!)

The top 5 workflows every team should be using in Slack to support agile ways of working

How to help your team collaborate more efficiently asynchronous, and move away from meetings and emails

