The future of work in Financial Services

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 금융 서비스 전문가
Employees not only want flexibility around where they work, but also when they work. As companies in Financial Services are grappling with how to engage your team in the new way of working, Slack can provide the foundations to help your teams thrive in this time of uncertainty.
This webinar will take you through the foundations of how to move your team out of emails and meetings and collaborate together more effectively. We will cover how you can use basic, no coding workflows and automations in Slack to collaborate in a more efficient, agile way. These only take minutes to set up!
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.