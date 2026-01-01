The life of a deal: How we run sales with Slack

This webinar is best for:

If you’re in sales, you know that every customer has different needs, wants and motivators. Uncovering those needs through good communication is essential to building empathetic relationships, and those relationships are the key to successful sales partnerships. Luckily, helping people connect efficiently is what Slack does best.

Great connections are only half the battle; they can break down if your tools and data are scattered. And with the recent shift in economic conditions, companies everywhere are looking for ways to meet their revenue commitments without adding headcount. To avoid wasting time and money, our reps depend on the combined power of Slack and Salesforce’s Sales Cloud to scale the impact of their sales team while speeding up deal cycles.

In this webinar, learn how to strategize in channels, bring customers inside the workspace with Slack Connect, and use a simple series of workflows and automations to close deals. By giving reps more customer-facing time and harnessing the power of the extended sales team, Slack can help you achieve your targets.

Things you’ll learn: Winning more deals as a team

Boosting individual rep productivity

Scaling faster with automations and workflows that connect Salesforce and Slack

Encouraging team selling with account channels

Building deeper, differentiated partnerships with customers using Slack Connect

Bringing deal context into the flow of work with the Sales Cloud for Slack app

Featured speakers: