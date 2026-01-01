The life of a deal: How we run sales with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 영업 전문가
If you’re in sales, you know that every customer has different needs, wants and motivators. Uncovering those needs through good communication is essential to building empathetic relationships, and those relationships are the key to successful sales partnerships. Luckily, helping people connect efficiently is what Slack does best.
Great connections are only half the battle; they can break down if your tools and data are scattered. And with the recent shift in economic conditions, companies everywhere are looking for ways to meet their revenue commitments without adding headcount. To avoid wasting time and money, our reps depend on the combined power of Slack and Salesforce’s Sales Cloud to scale the impact of their sales team while speeding up deal cycles.
In this webinar, learn how to strategize in channels, bring customers inside the workspace with Slack Connect, and use a simple series of workflows and automations to close deals. By giving reps more customer-facing time and harnessing the power of the extended sales team, Slack can help you achieve your targets.
주요 발표자:
