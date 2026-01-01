Unleash your service potential with Slack and Service Cloud

This webinar is best for:

Transform your service team with Slack and Service Cloud, make your agents more productive while solving issues faster, and grow customer loyalty.

You’ll learn how to empower your service teams and drive productivity with automation, white-glove service and swarming. This session includes a live demo of how to use Slack for service, real-life use cases, and strategies from our experts on how to get the most value from Slack and Service Cloud.

Things you’ll learn: Increasing efficiency with automation for service agents

Empowering your service agents with knowledge

Elevating customer experience with white-glove service

Featured speakers: