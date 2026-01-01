Unleash your service potential with Slack and Service Cloud

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Customer support teams
Transform your service team with Slack and Service Cloud, make your agents more productive while solving issues faster, and grow customer loyalty.
You’ll learn how to empower your service teams and drive productivity with automation, white-glove service and swarming. This session includes a live demo of how to use Slack for service, real-life use cases, and strategies from our experts on how to get the most value from Slack and Service Cloud.
專題講者：
SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerLaura Martinez
SlackLead Solution EngineerChristina Brown
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！