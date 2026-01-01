When work is scattered across emails, chats and calls, it can be challenging for teams to get the context that they need to stay organised.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Slack to: Communicate in one place

Curate and share information

Track tasks and deadlines

Save time on routine work

Communicate in one place

Whether you’re kicking off a new project or your team needs a place for ongoing discussion on a topic, you can create channels to keep conversations organised.

Create a channel Add teammates Invite external people Say that you’re launching a new project. Your first step should be creating a channel to keep related information in one place. Bringing the right people together in a channel gives teams a shared view of the work being done. When you’re ready to get to work with your teammates, add them to the channel. If the project that you’re working on involves communicating with people outside of your company, use Slack Connect to work alongside external people (like clients, vendors, or even customers) in channels.

Tip: Rather than starting from scratch, use our project management starter kit template to set up your new channel with everything that you need to manage a project.



Curate and share information

Make it easy for everyone to get up to speed by adding key information to a canvas. Canvases are surfaces built into Slack (every channel has one) where you can create and share fully-formatted content. You can include key details about your team, upcoming dates, important resources – whatever information that you’ll need easy access to.

Tip: Add a canvas as a tab so that it's easy for anyone to find, or create a folder to keep related resources together.



Track tasks and deadlines

Align on and organise work that’s already happening in Slack using Lists. Create a List to plan and assign project tasks or to prioritise upcoming work with your team.

Try it: Click Files in your sidebar, then select Lists to get started.

Save time on routine work

Automate routine tasks and processes so that you can spend more time on the most important work. For example, create a workflow with a form to collect project feedback or set up recurring reminders for your team in a channel.



Try it: Click Agents & tools in the sidebar to get started.