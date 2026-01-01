Tutorials & videos
Learning Slack made simple: tutorials, videos, and tips to get up to speed and get work done.
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When work is scattered across emails, chats, and calls, it can be challenging for teams to get the context they need to stay organized.
In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Slack to:
Communicate in one place
Curate and share information
Track tasks and deadlines
Save time on routine work
Communicate in one place
Whether you’re kicking off a new project or your team needs a place for ongoing discussion on a topic, you can create channels to keep conversations organized.
Create a channel
Add teammates
Invite external people
Say you're launching a new project. Your first step should be
creating a channel to keep related information in one place.
Bringing the right people together in a channel gives teams a shared view of the work being done. When you're ready to get to work with your teammates,
add them to the channel.
If the project you're working on involves communicating with people outside your company, use
Slack Connect to work alongside external people (like clients, vendors, or even customers) in channels. Tip: Rather than starting from scratch, use our project management starter kit template to set your new channel up with everything you need to manage a project.
Curate and share information
Make it easy for everyone to get up to speed by adding key information to a canvas.
Canvases are surfaces built into Slack (every channel has one) where you can create and share fully-formatted content. You can include key details about your team, upcoming dates, important resources — whatever information you’ll need easy access to. Tip: Add a canvas as a tab so it's easy for anyone to find, or create a folder to keep related resources together.
Track tasks and deadlines
Align on and organize work already happening in Slack using
lists. Create a list to plan and assign project tasks, or to prioritize upcoming work with your team. Try it: Click Files in your sidebar, then select Lists to get started.
Save time on routine work
Automate routine tasks and processes so you can spend more time on the most important work. For example,
create a workflow with a form to collect project feedback or set up recurring reminders for your team in a channel. Try it: Click Agents & tools in the sidebar to get started. Awesome!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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