To allow for innovation and keep customer data safe and secure, Slack updates its system requirements every six months in March and September. Read on to learn about our support life cycle policy and see a list of operating system (OS), app and browser versions that have recently reached or will soon reach the end of support. If you're using any of the versions listed, upgrade to continue using Slack.

Note: In May 2025, we adjusted our system requirements update cycle from occurring in March and September to May and November.

Tip: To see which OS and browser versions we support, visit System requirements for using Slack. For information on retired Slack features, visit Slack feature retirements.



Support life cycle policy

Slack supports app versions, browsers and OS for different periods of time, taking into account development cycles and our customers' needs:

OS, app version or browser Length of support Slack desktop and mobile apps 12–18 months from release Browsers 12–18 months from release Mac, Windows† and Linux At least three months from the time the manufacturer stops OS support iOS 2.5–3 years from release Android 4.5–5 years from release

†The support cycle for Windows follows Microsoft’s Enterprise lifecycle schedule, excluding support for LTSC/LTSB.

Note: To keep Slack current in the rapidly evolving market, support life cycles are subject to change at the sole discretion of Slack, with or without advance notice.



Desktop support life cycle schedule

Operating systems (OS)

Mac Windows Linux OS version End of support 13 and below 9 November 2026 12 and below 18th May 2026 11 and below 1st September 2024 OS version End of support Windows 11

Version 22H2 18th May 2026 Windows 10

Version 21H2 15th March 2025 OS version End of support Ubuntu 20.4 18th May 2026 Red Hat 8 15th March 2025 Ubuntu 18.04 1st March 2024 Fedora all versions 1st March 2022

What to expect

If you’re using a Windows, Mac or Linux OS that has reached end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store, Microsoft Store or Snap.



Slack app versions

App version End of support 4.46.104 and below 9 November 2026 4.43 and below

18th May 2026 4.40 and below

24 November 2025

What to expect

When a Slack desktop app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack. You won’t be able to access Slack until you upgrade.



Mobile support life cycle schedule

Operating systems (OS)

iOS Android OS version End of support 17 and below 9 November 2026 16 and below 24 November 2025 OS version End of support 11 and below 9 November 2026 10 and below TBD

What to expect

If you’re using an iOS or Android version that has reached end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store or Google Play Store.



Slack app versions

iOS Android App version End of support 25.10.50 and below 9 November 2026 25.05.10 and below 18th May 2026 24.08.40 and below 24 November 2025 App version End of support 25.10.50 and below 9 November 2026 25.05.10 and below 18th May 2026 24.08.40 and below 24 November 2025

What to expect

When a Slack mobile app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack. You won’t be able to access Slack until you upgrade.



Browser support life cycle schedule

Chrome Firefox Edge Safari Browser version End of support 142 and below 9 November 2026 136 and below 18th May 2026 129 and below 24 November 2025 Browser version End of support 144 and below 9 November 2026 138 and below 18th May 2026 130 and below 24 November 2025 Browser version End of support 142 and below 9 November 2026 135 and below 18th May 2026 128 and below 24 November 2025 Browser version End of support 18 and below 18th May 2026

What to expect

When a web browser is no longer supported you’ll be blocked from using Slack in the browser, signing in, creating new workspaces and managing settings for your workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation. You can continue these activities by upgrading to a supported browser.