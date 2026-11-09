For security reasons, Slack updates its system requirements every six months in May and November. Read on to learn about our support lifecycle policy and see a list of operating system (OS), app, and browser versions that have recently reached or will soon reach the end of support. If you're using any of the versions listed, upgrade to continue using Slack.

Tip: To see which OS and browser versions we support, visit System requirements for using Slack. For information on retired Slack features, visit Slack feature retirements.



What to expect

Operating systems

If you’re using a Windows, Mac, or Linux OS that has reached its end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store, Microsoft Store, or Snap.

If you’re using a Windows, Mac, or Linux OS that has reached its end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store, Microsoft Store, or Snap. Desktop app

When a Slack desktop app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack and you won’t be able to access Slack until you upgrade. You may need an admin to update the app on your behalf.

When a Slack desktop app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack and you won’t be able to access Slack until you upgrade. You may need an admin to update the app on your behalf. Mobile app

If you’re using an iOS or Android version that has reached its end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store or Google Play Store.

If you’re using an iOS or Android version that has reached its end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store or Google Play Store. Browsers

When a web browser is no longer supported you'll be blocked from using Slack — signing in, creating new workspaces, and managing settings for your workspace or Enterprise organization. To continue using Slack, you’ll need to update your browser or switch to another supported browser version.



Support lifecycle policy

Slack supports app versions, browsers, and OS for different periods of time:

OS, app version, or browser Length of support Slack desktop and mobile apps 12-18 months from release Browsers 12-18 months from release Mac, Windows†, and Linux At least 3 months from the time the manufacturer stops OS support iOS 2.5-3 years from release Android 4.5-5 years from release

†The support cycle for Windows follows Microsoft’s Enterprise lifecycle schedule, excluding support for LTSC/LTSB.

Note: To keep Slack current in the rapidly evolving market, support lifecycles are subject to change at the sole discretion of Slack, with or without advanced notice.



Desktop support lifecycle schedule

Operating systems (OS)

Mac Windows Linux OS version End of support 13 and below November 9, 2026 12 and below May 18, 2026 11 and below September 1, 2024 OS version End of support Windows 11

Version 22H2 May 18, 2026 Windows 10

Version 21H2 March 15, 2025 OS version End of support Ubuntu 20.4 May 18, 2026 Redhat 8 March 15, 2025 Ubuntu 18.04 March 1, 2024 Fedora all versions March 1, 2022

What to expect

If you’re using a Windows, Mac, or Linux OS that has reached end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store, Microsoft Store, or Snap.



Slack app versions

App version End of support 4.46.104 and below November 9, 2026 4.43 and below

May 18, 2026 4.40 and below

November 24, 2025

What to expect

When a Slack desktop app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack. You won't be able to access Slack until you upgrade.



Mobile support lifecycle schedule

Operating systems (OS)

iOS Android OS version End of support 17 and below November 9, 2026 16 and below November 24, 2025 OS version End of support 11 and below November 9, 2026 10 and below TBD

What to expect

If you’re using an iOS or Android version that has reached end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store, or Google Play Store.



Slack app versions

iOS Android App version End of support 25.10.50 and below November 9, 2026 25.05.10 and below May 18, 2026 24.08.40 and below November 24, 2025 App version End of support 25.10.50 and below November 9, 2026 25.05.10 and below May 18, 2026 24.08.40 and below November 24, 2025

What to expect

When a Slack mobile app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack. You won't be able to access Slack until you upgrade.



Browser support lifecycle schedule

Chrome Firefox Edge Safari Browser version End of support 142 and below November 9, 2026 136 and below May 18, 2026 129 and below November 24, 2025 Browser version End of support 144 and below November 9, 2026 138 and below May 18, 2026 130 and below November 24, 2025 Browser version End of support 142 and below November 9, 2026 135 and below May 18, 2026 128 and below November 24, 2025 Browser version End of support 18 and below May 18, 2026

What to expect

When a web browser is no longer supported you'll be blocked from using Slack in the browser, signing in, creating new workspaces, and managing settings for your workspace or Enterprise Grid organization. You can continue these activities by upgrading to a supported browser.