Slack support lifecycle for operating systems, app versions, and browsers
For security reasons, Slack updates its system requirements every six months in May and November. Read on to learn about our support lifecycle policy and see a list of operating system (OS), app, and browser versions that have recently reached or will soon reach the end of support. If you're using any of the versions listed, upgrade to continue using Slack.
Tip: To see which OS and browser versions we support, visit System requirements for using Slack. For information on retired Slack features, visit Slack feature retirements.
What to expect
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Operating systems
If you’re using a Windows, Mac, or Linux OS that has reached its end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store, Microsoft Store, or Snap.
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Desktop app
When a Slack desktop app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack and you won’t be able to access Slack until you upgrade. You may need an admin to update the app on your behalf.
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Mobile app
If you’re using an iOS or Android version that has reached its end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store or Google Play Store.
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Browsers
When a web browser is no longer supported you'll be blocked from using Slack — signing in, creating new workspaces, and managing settings for your workspace or Enterprise organization. To continue using Slack, you’ll need to update your browser or switch to another supported browser version.
Support lifecycle policy
Slack supports app versions, browsers, and OS for different periods of time:
|OS, app version, or browser
|Length of support
|Slack desktop and mobile apps
|12-18 months from release
|Browsers
|12-18 months from release
|Mac, Windows†, and Linux
|At least 3 months from the time the manufacturer stops OS support
|iOS
|2.5-3 years from release
|Android
|4.5-5 years from release
†The support cycle for Windows follows Microsoft’s Enterprise lifecycle schedule, excluding support for LTSC/LTSB.
Note: To keep Slack current in the rapidly evolving market, support lifecycles are subject to change at the sole discretion of Slack, with or without advanced notice.
Desktop support lifecycle schedule
Operating systems (OS)
Mac
Windows
Linux
|OS version
|End of support
|13 and below
|November 9, 2026
|12 and below
|May 18, 2026
|11 and below
|September 1, 2024
|OS version
|End of support
|Windows 11
Version 22H2
|May 18, 2026
|Windows 10
Version 21H2
|March 15, 2025
|OS version
|End of support
|Ubuntu 20.4
|May 18, 2026
|Redhat 8
|March 15, 2025
|Ubuntu 18.04
|March 1, 2024
|Fedora all versions
|March 1, 2022
What to expect
If you’re using a Windows, Mac, or Linux OS that has reached end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store, Microsoft Store, or Snap.
Slack app versions
|App version
|End of support
|4.46.104 and below
|November 9, 2026
|4.43 and below
|May 18, 2026
|4.40 and below
|November 24, 2025
What to expect
When a Slack desktop app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack. You won't be able to access Slack until you upgrade.
Mobile support lifecycle schedule
Operating systems (OS)
iOS
Android
|OS version
|End of support
|17 and below
|November 9, 2026
|16 and below
|November 24, 2025
|OS version
|End of support
|11 and below
|November 9, 2026
|10 and below
|TBD
What to expect
If you’re using an iOS or Android version that has reached end of support, you’ll still be able to access Slack as long as you’re using a supported app version, but you won’t receive app updates. Slack won’t be available to download from the App Store, or Google Play Store.
Slack app versions
iOS
Android
|App version
|End of support
|25.10.50 and below
|November 9, 2026
|25.05.10 and below
|May 18, 2026
|24.08.40 and below
|November 24, 2025
|App version
|End of support
|25.10.50 and below
|November 9, 2026
|25.05.10 and below
|May 18, 2026
|24.08.40 and below
|November 24, 2025
What to expect
When a Slack mobile app version is no longer supported, you’ll receive a notification prompting you to upgrade your app version to continue using Slack. You won't be able to access Slack until you upgrade.
Browser support lifecycle schedule
Chrome
Firefox
Edge
Safari
|Browser version
|End of support
|142 and below
|November 9, 2026
|136 and below
|May 18, 2026
|129 and below
|November 24, 2025
|Browser version
|End of support
|144 and below
|November 9, 2026
|138 and below
|May 18, 2026
|130 and below
|November 24, 2025
|Browser version
|End of support
|142 and below
|November 9, 2026
|135 and below
|May 18, 2026
|128 and below
|November 24, 2025
|Browser version
|End of support
|18 and below
|May 18, 2026
What to expect
When a web browser is no longer supported you'll be blocked from using Slack in the browser, signing in, creating new workspaces, and managing settings for your workspace or Enterprise Grid organization. You can continue these activities by upgrading to a supported browser.