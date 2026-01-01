Looking to merge two workspaces? Using Slack’s import and export tools, you can export member, message and channel data from one workspace and import it to another.

Before you get started

Note: We don't support imports to Enterprise organisations. As an alternative, you can import data to a separate workspace, then migrate that workspace to your org.



Understand your export options

On any subscription, you can export data for public channels only. On the Business+ or Enterprise subscriptions, you can apply to export data for all channels and conversations in your workspace or org. See what's included in each export type below:

Public channels Public channels, including their messages and members

Links to files shared in public channels

Member profile information All channels and conversations Public and private channels, including their messages and members

Direct messages

Links to files shared in channels and direct messages

Member profile information

Note: In Slack Connect channels, any links to files and their associated messages will only be included in your export if they were sent by a member of your organisation.



Step 1: Export data from your origin workspace

To simplify the merging process, we recommend exporting data from your smaller or less active workspace and importing it to your larger or more active workspace. Follow the steps below to begin the import process:

Follow our guide to download a copy of your workspace data. After you’ve downloaded your export file, sign in to the workspace that you’ll be importing data to.



Step 2: Upload your export file

Note: Modifying your export file in any way before uploading it may cause issues with your import. Once you've uploaded your file, you can choose which data to import.

Upload your zipped export file to a secure cloud service, such as Dropbox or Box, and generate a public direct download link (make sure to keep this link handy). If you like, you can skip this step and upload the file directly when you reach step five below. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click Import & export data. Next to Slack, select Import. Paste the link to your export file into the Direct download link field, or click on Upload it directly and choose the zipped export file from your computer. Click on Upload file. You’ll get an email when the upload is finished. From the email, click on Continue your import to open the imports page, then click on Next. Note: Uploading Google Drive files larger than 100 MB in size isn’t supported at this time.



Step 3: Choose members to import

Now you’re ready to import members to your destination workspace.

Default member import options

Below are the default import options for different types of users. You can apply a batch action from the first drop-down menu that you see, or manually select a different option for an individual user before starting your import. You can view all member import options in our FAQ.

Note: If you select a batch action in the first drop-down menu, this will override any default or individual user settings.

User type Default import option Users with a matching email address in the destination workspace Merge users Active users without a matching email address Import just their messages Deactivated users without a matching email address Import as deactivated External users in a shared channel* Import just their messages

*External users will not be visible in the user import options and cannot be imported.

Note: Users cannot be imported as guests or merged into existing guest accounts. You can import guest users as deactivated full members, then reactivate them as guest users when the import is finished.

Choose members to add

Decide how to import users with a matching email address. You can click on the first drop-down menu to choose a different option for all users, or click on the arrow next to Show users to override the preselected import setting for individual users. Decide how you want to import users who don’t have a matching email address. You can click on the first drop-down menu to choose a different option for all users, or click on the arrow next to Show users to override the preselected import setting for individual users. Click Next.



Step 4: Choose channels to import

You can merge any channels into existing public channels. For privacy reasons, you can’t merge any channels with existing private channels or shared channels. Instead, a new channel will be created. You can view all channel import options in our FAQ.

Note: A batch action selected in the first drop-down that you see will apply to all users, overwriting any defaults or individual channels’ settings.

Default channel import options

Channel type Default import option Channels with the same name as a public channel in the destination workspace Merge channels with existing Slack channels Public channels on the origin workspace without matching names Create new public channel Private channels on the origin workspace without matching names Create new private channel Archived channels on the origin workspace without matching names Don’t import

Note: Any archived channels that you choose to import will not be archived in your destination workspace. By default, archived channels will be set to Don’t import, but you can import them as regular channels and archive them when your import has been completed.

Choose channels to add

Decide how to import channels with a matching name. You can click on the first drop-down menu to choose a different option for all channels, or click on the arrow next to Show channels to override the preselected import setting for individual users. Decide how you’d like to import channels with no matching name. You can click on the first drop-down menu to choose a different option for all channels, or click on the arrow next to Show channels to override the preselected import setting for individual users. If your export file contains data from direct messages and you’d like to import them, tick the box next to Direct messages between imported users. Click Next.

Note: When channels are created during an import, a channel creator is included in each channel. As the person running the import, you may be added to channels and listed as the channel creator if the original channel creator is not being imported.



Step 5: Review summary and run import

Review your import selections to make sure that everything looks right. If you need to make any final changes to your import, click on Edit. This will take you back to Step 4 in the import flow, where you can update channel data. To modify users, select Choose users to import. Click on Next to return to the import summary. When you’re ready to import your data, click on Import. You can use the progress bar to track the status of your import. You’ll also see Importing… next to data that is currently being moved into Slack.

Slack will run your import in five phases and send you an email when your import is complete.

Note: Members can use the destination workspace as usual while the import is running, but should avoid making any changes to channels or user accounts. Making these changes may cause the import to fail.



Troubleshooting imports

If you have any questions, or if you’re having trouble with imports, visit our FAQ for troubleshooting tips.

If your import stops running before it has been completed, contact us so that we can help to get things back on track.

To cancel and reverse an import, click on Reverse import. This action will remove imported channels and messages from your Slack workspace, but not members.