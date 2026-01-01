Workspace owners and members who’ve upgraded a workspace can manage subscription and billing details from the billing page.

Tip: For information about switching or cancelling your paid subscription, visit Change or cancel your paid Slack subscription.



Change your billing cycle

Use the steps below to switch between monthly and annual billing.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage billing from the menu. From the Overview tab, choose Change subscription details. Under Billing cycle, select either the monthly or annual option. Select Continue to checkout. Select Review order, then click Purchase.



Manage your payment method

You can update your credit card or switch to ACH bank debiting at any time. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage billing from the menu. Click the Billing details tab. Below Payment methods, add a new card to set it as your new default payment method, or select US bank account to switch to ACH. Click the bin icon to remove a card.

You can add a new credit card or remove one that you no longer want to use. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage billing from the menu. Click the Billing details tab. Below Payment methods, add a new card to set it as your new default payment method, or select the bin icon to remove a card.



Switch to invoicing

Eligible workspaces paying annually can switch to self-service invoices and pay for Slack via cheque or direct deposit.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage billing from the menu. Click the Billing details tab. Select Switch to paying by bank transfer. Select whether this change will take effect immediately or on your next renewal date. Select Continue to checkout. Select Review order to finish.



View your billing history

Use the steps below to view and download your billing statements.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage billing from the menu. Click the History tab. Click the calendar icon, select a month, then click Go to to view the statement.



View billable members

The primary owner can export a list of billable active members over a specified 28-day period. The report will cover the selected date and the preceding 27 days, and will also include any billable monthly active members from any billing linked workspaces.

Pro & Business+ plans Enterprise subscriptions The workspace primary owner can export a list of billable active members. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage billing from the menu. From the Overview tab, click Create billable members report. Choose an end date for your report. Select Create report. When it’s ready, your report will automatically be downloaded or be delivered via Slack if it’s a larger file. The org primary owner can export a list of billable active members. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Billing from the menu. Select Create Billable Members Report. Choose an end date for your report. Select Create report. When it’s ready, your report will automatically be downloaded or be delivered via Slack if it’s a larger file.



Edit your billing statements

You can edit the company name and address on future billing statements by editing your billing details. You can also include your VAT/ABN ID and business status if applicable.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage billing from the menu. Click the Billing details tab. Enter your information or click Change to edit your address, then click Save billing address.

Note: Updates to your billing details will be reflected on future billing statements. It isn't possible to edit billing statements that have already been issued if you pay for Slack with a credit card.



Add payment contacts

Add additional payment contacts to your account, such as your accounting department, to ensure that they also receive billing-related emails. Payment contacts can’t make changes to your billing details, but they may see certain workspace information including billing statements and the contact information for workspace owners.