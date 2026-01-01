If you believe that certain content in Slack should be seen by your admins, you can flag it for review. The content that you flag will be sent to designated admins, assigned by your org owners, to moderate your Enterprise organisation.



Flag content

If your admins have enabled content flagging, you can flag messages, profile content and conversation details for review.



Flag messages

Desktop Mobile Hover over the content that you’d like to report. Click the three-dots icon, then select Flag content. Enter a reason for flagging the content, then click Submit. Click Submit. Tap and hold the message with the content that you’d like to report. Select Flag this message. Enter a reason for flagging the content, then tap Submit. Tap Submit.

You’ll receive a notification from Slack to confirm your submission, and the content will be sent to your admins to review and remove, if necessary.



Flag profile content

When flagging profile content, you can specify whether the profile photo, status, full name or display name needs to be reviewed. Here’s how:

Desktop Mobile Click a member’s name to open their profile. Click the three-dots icon, then select Flag profile content. Click the drop-down menu below What profile content are you flagging, then select which profile fields you’d like to submit for review. Enter a reason for flagging the profile content, then click Submit. Click Submit. Tap a member’s name to open their profile. Tap the three-dots icon in the top-right corner of the profile, then select Flag profile content. Tap No fields selected, then tick the boxes next to the profile fields that you’d like to report. Enter a reason for flagging the content, then tap Submit. Tap Submit.



Flag channel details

In addition to messages and profile content, you can flag the name, topic and description of a channel.

Desktop Mobile Click the three-dots icon at the top of a channel, then select Flag channel details. Under What would you like to flag?, select which fields you'd like to submit for review. Enter a reason for flagging the channel details, then click Submit. Click Submit. Open a channel and tap the channel name. Select Settings & details. Tap the three-dots icon and select Flag channel details. Under What would you like to flag?, select which fields you'd like to submit for review. Under Why are you flagging this, enter a reason for flagging the channel details, then tap Submit.



Flag direct message topic

Desktop Mobile Click the three-dots icon at the top of a direct message (DM), then select Flag conversation topic. Enter a reason for flagging the conversation topic, then click Submit. Click Submit. Open a DM and tap the name or names to open the conversation details.. Select Settings & details. Tap the three-dots icon and select Flag conversation topic. Under Why are you flagging this, enter a reason for flagging the channel details, then tap Submit.



FAQ

Can Slack read the content I flag?

No, Slack isn’t reading your flagged content. The messages that you flag are sent to designated admins in your org for review.



Who reviews the content that I flag?

Your org owners can designate specific people as content admins to review flagged content. These admins can see your name, the flagged content and your reason for flagging the content. If the admin doesn’t have access to the conversation the content is from (for example, a message from a private channel they don’t belong to), they'll only see the content of the flagged message itself.



Will others be notified that I flagged their message?

Your org’s designated admins will see who flagged the content, what was flagged and your reason for flagging. Org owners have the option to enable notifications for content authors to let them know that their content has been removed.