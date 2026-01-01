If you’ve built a workflow, or you’re a workflow manager, you can make changes to it.

Tip: Workflow creators can add workflow managers to grant other people access to edit workflows and manage permissions.

Edit a workflow

If you need to modify a workflow, you can edit it at any time. When you’ve finished editing, publish the changes to make them available to anyone who needs to use the workflow. Here’s what you can do:

Choose a new trigger

If your workflow has never been published, you can choose a new trigger. To change the trigger of a published workflow, make a copy and pick a new trigger, then publish that new version.

If your workflow has never been published, you can choose a new trigger. To change the trigger of a published workflow, make a copy and pick a new trigger, then publish that new version. Modify steps

Add and remove steps, or change how they work.

Add and remove steps, or change how they work. Change workflow details

Add a new name, description or custom image.

Add a new name, description or custom image. Update permissions

Add and remove workflow managers, plus change who can use and copy the workflow.

Add and remove workflow managers, plus change who can use and copy the workflow. Unpublish a workflow

For larger changes, you may want to unpublish the workflow first. This will make it temporarily unavailable, allowing you to make bigger updates. Once the new and improved version is ready, simply republish the workflow.

For larger changes, you may want to unpublish the workflow first. This will make it temporarily unavailable, allowing you to make bigger updates. Once the new and improved version is ready, simply republish the workflow. Delete a workflow

Permanently remove the workflow from Slack.





Change or remove steps

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click Managed by you. Click the pencil icon next to the workflow that you’d like to edit. Click the pencil icon next to the step that you’d like to change. To remove a step, hover over the pencil icon, then click on the bin. Make your changes, then click on Save. Click Publish changes.

Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in the sidebar, look for

Tools instead. You may need to click More to find it.

Tip: To reorder steps, you can drag and drop them to a new location.



Update workflow details

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click Managed by you. Click the pencil icon next to the workflow that you’d like to edit. Click the workflow's name in the top-left corner to edit the workflow details. Make your changes, then click on Save.



Change permissions

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click Managed by you. Click the pencil icon next to the workflow that you’d like to edit. Click the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner of Workflow Builder. Select Settings, then click Edit next to Permissions. Make your changes, then click on Save.



Unpublish or delete a workflow

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click Managed by you. Click the three dots icon next to the workflow that you’d like to unpublish or delete. Select Unpublish or Delete from the menu, then click on Unpublish or Confirm to confirm.

Note: If you unpublish or delete a live workflow, it will stop running for anyone that is currently using it. Deleting a workflow is permanent and cannot be reversed.