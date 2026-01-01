Workflows let you automate almost any task or process right in your Slack workspace. You can share workflows with others, and make copies that you can re-use or customize for your own team.

Tip: To allow another person to make changes to a workflow you created, add them as a workflow manager.



Share a workflow

If you find a workflow other members of your workspace would benefit from using, follow the steps below to share it:

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, find the workflow you'd like to share and click the three dots icon next to it. Select Forward workflow. Search for and select a channel or a person, then click Forward. If the workflow starts with a link, you can click Copy Link, then paste it in a message anywhere in Slack.

Note: If you don't see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.



Copy a workflow

Rather than starting from scratch, you can make a copy of a workflow built by another member of your workspace and modify the steps to suit your needs.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, find the workflow you'd like to copy and click the three dots icon next to it. Select Duplicate workflow. Enter a new title for the workflow, then click Copy. The workflow will open in Workflow Builder. Click Finish Up, review the workflow details, then click Publish.

Note: If you don't see the option to copy a workflow, the creator may have restricted this permission.