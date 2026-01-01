Workflows let you automate almost any task or process right in your Slack workspace. You can share workflows with others and make copies that you can reuse or customise for your own team.

Tip: To allow another person to make changes to a workflow that you created, add them as a workflow manager.



Share a workflow

If you find a workflow that other members of your workspace would benefit from using, follow the steps below to share it:

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, find the workflow that you’d like to share and click the three dots icon next to it. Select Forward workflow. Search for and select a channel or a person, then click Forward. If the workflow starts with a link, you can click on Copy link, then paste it in a message anywhere in Slack.

Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.



Copy a workflow

Rather than starting from scratch, you can make a copy of a workflow built by another member of your workspace and modify the steps to suit your needs.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, find the workflow that you’d like to copy and click the three dots icon next to it. Select Duplicate workflow. Enter a new title for the workflow, then click Copy. The workflow will open in Workflow Builder. Click on Finish up, review the workflow details, then click on Publish.

Note: If you can’t see the option to copy a workflow, the creator might have restricted this permission.