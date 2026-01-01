22 ways to automate work in Slack

If you’ve ever wondered how to get more done with less, you’re in luck. We put together a comprehensive guide that shows how our customers are using automation to accomplish their goals with fewer resources.

Slack’s Workflow Builder is a no-code tool that lets you streamline processes, eliminate manual errors, reduce context switching‌, and free up valuable human capital to focus on what truly matters: innovation and growth.

Nearly one million Slack users have created time-saving workflows that empower everyone to automate without having to write a single line of code:

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s network operations team saves 400 hours a year through Workflow Builder

Credit Union 1 is 20% more efficient thanks to a workflow that automates customer handoffs

Canva’s finance team saves nearly 64 hours a week with asynchronous standup meetings

Workflow Builder is a tool that anyone, regardless of their technical background, can deploy with just a few clicks.