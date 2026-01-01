Grow your brand and customer relationships

This video is best for:
- Marketers
Building a strong brand requires collaboration between many teams. Slack breaks down these team siloes, whether it’s to organize a customer event, quickly respond to public relations incidents, or collaborate on content. You can also accelerate teamwork and maximize the ROI of your vendors with Slack Connect, a designated space to collaborate with external partners.
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.