Grow your brand and customer relationships

Questo video è utile per:
- Marketers
Building a strong brand requires collaboration between many teams. Slack breaks down these team siloes, whether it’s to organize a customer event, quickly respond to public relations incidents, or collaborate on content. You can also accelerate teamwork and maximize the ROI of your vendors with Slack Connect, a designated space to collaborate with external partners.
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