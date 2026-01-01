Guarda il video
Video

Grow your brand and customer relationships

5 min

Questo video è utile per:

  • Marketers

Building a strong brand requires collaboration between many teams. Slack breaks down these team siloes, whether it’s to organize a customer event, quickly respond to public relations incidents, or collaborate on content. You can also accelerate teamwork and maximize the ROI of your vendors with Slack Connect, a designated space to collaborate with external partners.

Questa risorsa è stata utile?

0/600

Fantastico!

Grazie mille per il feedback!

Capito!

Grazie per il feedback!

Ops! Si è verificato un problema. Riprova più tardi.

Risorse e video correlati