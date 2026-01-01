3 common challenges Slack can help your small business overcome

Running a small business is tough—with data showing nearly half don’t last 5 years. Are you ready to beat the odds?

Today’s leaders are navigating more operational demands than ever:

A growing tangle of apps, channels, and messages are slowing teams down

Economic conditions are shifting rapidly, from inflation to tariffs

Hiring pressure that is high, with 89% of owners hiring in early 2025 reporting few or no qualified applicants

These familiar challenges now require sharper, more flexible tools. And as customer expectations rise, many small businesses feel pressure to adopt AI tools without adding complexity.

In this e-book, you’ll discover how Slack can help your small business:

Simplify the chaos to tackle complexity

Stay nimble to overcome the economic climate

Empower a winning team to build a strong culture

Slack gives your team the structure to keep operations tight, make decisions quickly, and stay connected, no matter how much changes around you. Whether you’re managing a 5-person startup or scaling a 100-person team, you’re always ready for what’s next with Slack.

Download the e-book to learn how to beat the odds and build a business that’s made to last.