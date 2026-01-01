How-8-Tech-Organizations-Use-Slack-To-Get-Work-Done-Hero

How 8 tech organizations use Slack to get work done

Enterprise businesses are looking for ways to increase productivity while reducing costs

Businesses like IBM, Intuit and Lyft are increasing the value of their existing tech
investments with Slack.

They’ve found a productivity platform that maximizes and enhances their technology stack by integrating more than 2,600 industry-leading software apps, many of them custom, into Slack.

In this e-book, you’ll find eight stories illustrating how Slack customers are accelerating sales cycles, resolving customer issues faster, improving collaboration, optimizing partner relationships and facilitating the growth of customer relationships.

