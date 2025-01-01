How-8-Tech-Organizations-Use-Slack-To-Get-Work-Done-Hero

How 8 tech organizations use Slack to get work done

Enterprise businesses are looking for ways to increase productivity while reducing costs

少于 1 分钟内

Businesses like IBM, Intuit and Lyft are increasing the value of their existing tech
investments with Slack.

They’ve found a productivity platform that maximizes and enhances their technology stack by integrating more than 2,600 industry-leading software apps, many of them custom, into Slack.

In this e-book, you’ll find eight stories illustrating how Slack customers are accelerating sales cycles, resolving customer issues faster, improving collaboration, optimizing partner relationships and facilitating the growth of customer relationships.

此资源有用吗？

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

相关资源